Sacred Enterprises Announces Major National Expansion of Hemp Wellness Products

CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Wellness pioneer Sacred Enterprises today announced a major national expansion of its wholesale and retail programs, including being granted FDA registration for several key product formulations.

Sacred currently sells bulk Hemp Oil products to retail dispensaries in multiple states and is now expanding distribution to more states. Over the past few years, Sacred has sold over 900,000 wholesale units, earning outstanding reviews from both consumers and its retail partners. "We've been incredibly pleased and grateful to our existing wholesale customers who value our attention to product quality and customer service," said Silvia Orizaba, founder of Sacred. "We are excited to open this program and are seeking new exclusive partners in several other states."

Sacred recently was granted FDA registration for the base formulations used in their signature pain relief balm, pain relief body stick and pain relief lotion products, an important milestone for the company. "This has not been an easy endeavor but worth the time and effort to show how important it is to create products that are safe, reliable and truly work," said Orizaba. "We believe everybody is sacred. That is why these products were formulated to help enhance wellness and revive your true potential." Sacred follows strict guidelines from the sourcing of natural and active ingredients, to manufacturing in an FDA registered facility, to conducting 3rd party testing of products for label accuracy and safety.

Sacred will soon be expanding its retail line of Hemp Oil and CBD products with the launch of Sacred THC™, a line of THC enhanced topicals to be sold exclusively in dispensaries in California and other select states by year end. Sacred THC will leverage the same proven formulas used in other Sacred product lines.

Sacred is a woman founded and owned business that makes thoughtfully tested and perfected, real-life approved, lines of Hemp Seed Oil and CBD balms, lotions, gel caps and tinctures. These high-quality blends of science and nature were created to help relieve the pain, tension, and stress we face every day. We believe everybody is sacred. That's why these naturally healthy products were formulated to help enhance wellness and revive your true potential. All our products are full spectrum and sourced from natural ingredients including hemp. Sacred products provide the clean, honest, and proven way to help everyone live pain-free. To learn more or choose from a wide array of CBD products, visit www.getsacred.com. Sacred also offers bulk formulas for immediate delivery to many states and for export to approved foreign countries. For bulk or export sales please contact [email protected].

