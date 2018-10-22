Sacred Remedy, one of the best-selling Spanish-language books in the United States, now in a full-color illustrated edition

This book offers hundreds of home remedies that are backed by science to alleviate pain and illness, improve your health, and help you look and feel like new. With a direct, familiar approach, Dr. Juan explains why these remedies work and offers advice and precise instructions to help you benefit from them. Sacred Remedy: Illustrated Edition is a special collector's edition and a reference book that will guide you to create these remedies at home.

A medical expert at Univision and the host of his own weekly program, Dr. Juan, which is broadcast nationwide, Dr. Juan is faithful to his commitment to the community and to improving the health of Hispanic people. "Every day I realize even more that, when it comes to our health and well-being, we are choosing a fusion between traditional medicine and alternative or natural medicine," states Dr. Juan, who is also the author of the bestseller Improve Your Health Little By Little.

Sacred Remedy: Illustrated Edition was released on October 23, and has been published under Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial's Aguilar mark, in collaboration with Univision Communications, Inc.

About the author:

Dr. Juan Rivera is a certified internist and cardiologist specialized in the prevention, early detection, and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. He is also Univision's main medical correspondent, where he presents Dr. Juan, a weekly one-hour television program that is broadcast on Wednesdays after the morning show Despierta América (Wake Up, America). He is the author of the bestsellers Improve Your Health Little By Little and Sacred Remedy.

