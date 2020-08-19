SADD And National Road Safety Foundation To Launch #NRSF Squad State Champ Challenge

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) and The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) are launching a program to incentivize and honor SADD State Coordinators who demonstrate creativity in promoting SADD programs and utilizing NRSF resources and materials on safe driving.

Beginning in the fall, SADD and NRSF will select one SADD State Coordinator every quarter to win the #NRSF Squad State Champ Challenge. This winner will have successfully promoted NRSF resources, materials, contests and opportunities throughout the quarter, through social media, tagging NRSF and using the hashtag #NRSFSquad.

The #NRSF Squad State Champ will receive a $200 gift card and will also be able to select a high-performing SADD Chapter in his or her state to receive a package of NRSF program materials and give-away items including T-shirts, messenger bags, light-up safety reflectors and more.

"The #NRSF Squad State Champ will set a solid example for his or her peers in the SADD State Coordinators network," said SADD President Rick Birt. "We thank the NRSF for their ongoing support of SADD and the great men and women who help implement our programs at the state and local level."

Michelle Anderson, NRSF Director of Operations and a member of the SADD Board, said, "We appreciate the hard work and dedication shown by the adult leaders and especially the State Coordinators who help convert ideas into action that benefits the young people active in SADD nationwide as well as the schools and communities they serve."

For almost 40 years, SADD, the nation's premier youth health & safety organization, has worked to empower teens, engage parents, mobilize communities, and change lives around the issues of traffic safety, substance abuse, and personal health and safety. Through a national network of peer-led chapters in middle schools, high schools and colleges, SADD equips our students with the resources they need to advocate for change on their campuses and in their communities. Join the movement by visiting www.sadd.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), a non-profit organization, has, for nearly 60 years, created driver education and safe driving programs for free distribution to teachers, police, traffic safety agencies, youth advocacy groups and others. NRSF has programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving and other traffic safety issues. NRSF also sponsors national contests for teens in partnership with SADD and regional contests partnering with auto shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. To view free programs and for more information, visit www.nrsf.org or www.teenlane.org.

