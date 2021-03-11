SADD Taps Former Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, (ONDCP), as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) is proud to announce the appointment of The Honorable James (Jim) Carroll as Senior Advisor.

Carroll served as the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) beginning in 2019 as part of a distinguished career in public service. His work shows a commitment to saving lives, as defined by ONDCP's mission, to aid those who are suffering from substance use disorder and ensure that they are provided and presented to the path of recovery, proper preventive education, and stopping the flow of substances in the U.S. Under Carroll's lead, the number of deaths due to overdose decreased for the first time in 30 years.

"SADD has been leading the charge in youth prevention for 40 years," said Carroll. "I'm looking forward to working with SADD students across this country to address the deadly epidemic that is substance-use, ensuring that every young person can achieve the bright future they deserve."

Now in its 40th year, SADD is working to raise awareness of the new dangers that students and parents face in navigating the years of adolescence. At SADD, Carroll will work to inform SADD programming and policies, highlighting the tremendous work done by the over 7,500 chapters of SADD across the country in middle schools, high schools, college, and community groups.

"SADD is honored to bring Mr. Carroll and his incredible perspective to our efforts of empowering teens and saving lives. At SADD, we believe young people's health and safety are improved through positive peer-to-peer interactions, healthy relationships with family and caring adults, and collaboration and alliance with other entities that also support youth. Jim has first-hand experience at the highest levels that will help guide the organization and our partners to better serve our students," said Rick Birt, President & CEO of SADD.

About SADD

For 40 years, SADD, the nation's premier youth health & safety organization, has worked to empower teens, engage parents, mobilize communities, and change lives around the issues of traffic safety, substance abuse, and personal health and safety. Through a national network of peer-led chapters in middle schools, high schools, and colleges, SADD equips students with the resources they need to advocate for change in their communities. Join the movement by visiting www.sadd.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Julie Roedema

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png



SOURCE SADD (Students Against Destructive Disorders)