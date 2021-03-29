Sadhguru's Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny Reveals the True Meaning of Karma

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadhguru's latest book, Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny includes profound realizations about the nature of this well-known but grossly misunderstood topic.

Many people think that karma is a system of punishments and rewards, that when misfortune happens, it is karma paying back a past due debt, and that good deeds are a deposit towards some future reward. However, in this eye-opening book Sadhguru turns the tables by showing us clearly that karma is an empowering possibility for taking charge of our lives by choosing how we respond to what is happening to us.

Sadhguru describes karma as a vast repository of past, present, and future events. By exploring karma, one can find answers to life's most complex questions. "Karma explains how we continuously add to the karmic library, and how we can gain more control over the direction our lives are taking to craft our own destiny," said one reader.

As Karma dispels falsehoods and cliches, it also opens up possibilities for a more authentic understanding of what karma is and how it can be used for inner growth and freedom. Readers of Sadhguru's Karma book have said that once they began to understand what karma truly was, it opened up the possibility of living in a conscious and inclusive manner. As a reader described, "This book gives us the tools and actual practices to make this shift in taking responsibility, as the first step towards our true liberation and a more conscious planet."

Sadhguru's Karma emphasizes the miracle of being human: we have the potential to live in absolute freedom, crafting an enduring experience of joy, bliss and peace.

"It turns out karma is not what I thought it was," one reader shared. "It's not something to get ahead of; instead, it is an absolute miracle. Sadhguru's Karma book opened me up to the true possibility of being limitless."

For more information about Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny, visit: https://isha.sadhguru.org/us/en/karmabook

