Sadis & Goldberg LLP Attorneys Selected to the 2019 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Star Lists

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Hirsch, Partner and Head of the Securities Litigation Practice, Ron Geffner, Partner and Head of the Financial Services Practice, Jeffrey Goldberg, Partner and Head of the Real Estate Practice, Yehuda Braunstein, Partner and Head of the Family Office Practice and member of the Financial Services Practice, Sam Lieberman, Partner and member of Securities Litigation Practice and Jennifer Rossan, Partner and member of the Securities Litigation Practice for Sadis & Goldberg LLP, have been selected for inclusion in the 2019 New York Metro Super Lawyers. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in each state or region are named to the Super Lawyers list.

In addition, Richard Shamos, Counsel and member of the Financial Services and Corporate Practices, Ben Hutman, Associate and member of the Securities Litigation Practice and Steven Interrante, Associate and member of the Real Estate Practice have been selected to the 2019 New York Rising Stars list. Only 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Rising Stars are those who are 40 years old or younger, or have been practicing for 10 years of less.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers with more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and per reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional lawyers.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the county. Super Lawyers Magazine also features editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to superlawyers.com.

About Sadis & Goldberg LLP

Sadis & Goldberg is a leading New York based law firm with practices in hedge, private equity, venture capital, commodity fund formation, family office, real estate, transactional counseling, compliance services, regulatory defense, litigation, derivatives, tax, ERISA and estate planning. For additional information: www.sadis.com.

SOURCE Sadis & Goldberg LLP

Related Links

http://www.sglawyers.com

