Sadis & Goldberg Named Best Global Law Firm at Hedgeweek Global Awards 2019

Sadis has been involved with the creation of various investment products as well as many distribution models, including seed transactions, acceleration capital, creation of hedge fund platforms, joint ventures, and the retention of third party marketers. Working with over 1,000 funds, the firm is actively involved in the most current legal trends in the industry.

Sadis attorneys routinely handle a diverse range of enquiries, providing legal counsel to domestic and international financial institutions, family offices, hedge funds, private equity funds, venture capital funds, real estate funds and commodity pools.

In addition to the Financial Services Group, Sadis & Goldberg provides a full range of sophisticated legal services, including corporate transactions (acquisitions and divestitures), securities litigation, regulatory and compliance, tax, commercial and employment litigation and arbitration, corporate governance and shareholder activism, derivative transactions, M&A litigation and appraisal rights, as well as investor due diligence.

"We have been fortunate to represent managers located across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America as well as throughout the United States," says Ron Geffner, Financial Services Partner at Sadis. "While our clients employ a broad range of investment strategies, over the last several years we have seen a material growth in sponsors launching hedge funds, private equity funds, venture capital funds, utilizing strategies such as healthcare, technology, media and telecommunications, real estate, cannabis, opportunity zone funds and crypto-currency, as well as alternative financing strategies such as hard money lending, asset-backed lending and litigation finance. In addition, we've seen a continued demand for equity and quantitative-related strategies; global macro, equity long/short and distressed debt."

On winning this year's award, Yehuda Braunstein, Financial Services Partner at Sadis concludes: "Our firm is honored to receive the recognition of our esteemed peers."

To read the full list of winners, please click on the link below:

https://www.hedgeweek.com/2019/02/15/273117/hedgeweek-global-awards-2019-winners|

About Sadis & Goldberg LLP



Sadis & Goldberg LLP is a leading New York based law firm focused on delivering sophisticated and creative legal solutions in a highly professional manner. The Firm is recognized for its financial services practice that consists of representing several hundred investment advisers and related investment entities (including hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds). Similarly, the Firm provides regulatory and compliance advice and representation in connection with SEC enforcement proceedings. Notwithstanding the emphasis on the financial services industry, the firm also provides a full range of tax, litigation, regulatory, real estate, intellectual property and corporate services to its clients.

For additional information, www.sadis.com

SOURCE Sadis & Goldberg LLP

Related Links

http://www.sglawyers.com

