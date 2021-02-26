Sadler's Smokehouse Donates more than $285,000 of Pulled Pork to Help Feed Those in Need in Texas and Across the Country

"We are proud to be able to help our friends and neighbors, as well as many others around the country, that have been put in tough place after these devastating storms," said Justin Robinson, director of marketing at Sadler's Smokehouse. "To have the kind of ice and winter mix in our area and around Texas is so unusual, and it added to the already challenging times people struggling with hunger are facing. By partnering with hunger-relief organizations across the U.S. , we are able to get these protein-rich products to people who need it here and in other parts of the country."

The donation is in addition to the many philanthropic cash and product donations the company makes every year.

Sadler's Smokehouse is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation, a global branded food company (NYSE: HRL), and a leading name in premium, pit-smoked meats for the foodservice industry and in select retail outlets across the country. As a leading corporate citizen, over the last five years, Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to help others.



*Using the Feeding America estimation that 1.2 pounds of food donated equals one meal.

ABOUT SADLER'S SMOKEHOUSE

Founded in 1948 by the Sadler family, Sadler's Smokehouse creates premium, pit-smoked meats in the foodservice industry. The company's mission is to continue to offer the finest quality products while maintaining its tradition and heritage to bring authentic-tasting barbecue to the shelves of stores across the country. The company was purchased by Hormel Foods Corporation in 2020.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

SOURCE Sadler’s Smokehouse