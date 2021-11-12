Saean to unveil new EXOD

EXOD will be Saean's high-end, luxury EV brand.

SAEAN, originally from South Korea, has an R&D Centre in Hanam City, offices in the USA, and we recently working to establishing a Head-Office in Calgary, Canada.

The first EXOD model will be a two-seater convertible sports car that uses 800V or 400V chargers, and has a drive range of up to 310 miles (500km). Its top speed is 165mph (265 km/hr) and it only takes 3.0 seconds to accelerate from 0-60mph (100km/hr).

"The company is scheduled to introduce a sedan and SUV in the near future," says Vice President Hyuncho Yoon.

In 2019, SAEAN showed a 1.5 tonne electric excavator in Japan, and this year they are unveiling a 54 tonne heavy-duty electric truck.

Saean Corp is also planning to produce a C-Class electric vehicle for the North American market, and the company planning to bring in investment from Qatar after the company goes public in North America.

About SAEAN R&D

Saean is specialized in electric vehicle and new energy, starting with the first generation of electric vehicles in South Korea, and is currently relocating its headquarters to Canada as a company that develops over 120 related patents, various vehicles, and new eco-friendly transportation devices.

