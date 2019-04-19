Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company Opens New Location in York, PA

YORK, Pa., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company - a leading supplier of safety toe and slip resistant footwear - is proud to announce that one of their newest locations at 351 Loucks Road, Suite G2, in York, Pennsylvania recently opened for business.

This store opening is part of a larger effort to update the look and feel of all Saf-Gard retail locations down the east coast - lead by VP and Co-Owner, Jeff Kubis, and Corporate Director of Marketing, Sheri Fording.

"The new look and feel of the Saf-Gard Safety Shoe retail stores is a collective effort from upper management and the marketing team to unify and update the store brand, and also firmly establish the stores in the minds of the consumer as the place to go for safety shoes. We are excited to reveal this new, clean, customer friendly experience to our clients." - Sheri Fording, Corporate Director of Marketing for Saf-Gard and SR Max stated.

Saf-Gard/ SR Max makes its own brand of slip resistant footwear called SR Max, in addition, they partner with great brands like HyTest, Wolverine, Timberland PRO, Skechers, Reebok, and Keen, just to name a few. We feature several of these brands in our own exclusive styles with our SR Max MaxTrax™ outsole, combining a great mix of function and fashion.

Saf-Gard will be able to service all industrial manufacturing, government municipalities, restaurant, grocery, healthcare, assisted living, hospitality and many other industries from the York location. The company is confident it will offer the best selection of safety shoes and slip resistant shoes in the area. York's Retail Manager, Steve Eyler, had the following remarks about the opening: "It is an exciting time to be able to bring Saf-Gard's world-class products and 30-plus years of experience in the safety footwear business to York County and the surrounding area. Our products and service, along with the personal attention that we give to each and every customer, will provide this thriving market with a new go-to location for people to come to meet their safety footwear needs."

Vice President and Co-owner, Jeff Kubis offered the following closing statement: "Saf-Gard is looking forward to bringing nearly four decades of experience to York. We are excited to provide our customers with a friendly, customer-focused shopping experience where they will be measured and fitted for the best safety shoe brands available."

The new store is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday, and 9:00 am - 1:00 pm on Saturdays.

To learn more about the style selections and brand, please visit www.safgard.com.

About Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company and SR Max:

Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company provides high-quality safety footwear and products to both B2B and B2C customers. Saf-Gard offers corporate programs that can be tailored to any company, large or small. Saf-Gard offers a multi-channel approach to service with websites, shoemobiles (a store on wheels), and retail locations. Saf-Gard proudly carries safety and slip resistant shoes from top brands including Wolverine, HyTest, Timberland PRO, Keen, SR Max (its personal brand) and more!

