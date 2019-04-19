Saf-Gard/Vulcan Safety Shoe Company Opens Location in Charleston, SC

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Safety Shoes, a Division of Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company - a leading supplier of safety toe and slip resistant footwear - is proud to announce their newest Vulcan Boot Camp location 7565 Rivers Ave in North Charleston, SC.

This store opening is part of a larger effort to update the look and feel of all Saf-Gard retail locations down the east coast - led by VP and Co-Owner, Jeff Kubis and Corporate Director of Marketing, Sheri Fording.

"The new look and feel of the Vulcan Boot Camp stores and Saf-Gard Safety Shoe stores is a collective effort from the upper management team and the marketing team to unify and update the store brand and also firmly establish the stores in the minds of the consumer as the place to go for safety shoes. We are excited to reveal this new, clean, customer friendly experience to our clients." - Sheri Fording

Since Saf-Gard's acquisition of Vulcan Safety Shoe Company in January 2018, Saf-Gard has worked to create a unified brand between the two companies. Like Saf-Gard, Vulcan has provided top quality safety footwear to their customers for decades and places a premium on supplying the latest comfort features and safety technologies to ensure that customers have the best footwear for their specific profession.

Saf-Gard/Vulcan will be able to service all industrial manufacturing, government municipalities, restaurant, grocery, healthcare, assisted living, hospitality and many other industries from the Charleston location.

Saf-Gard makes its own brand of slip resistant footwear called SR Max. In addition, they partner with great brands like HyTest, Wolverine, Timberland PRO, Skechers, Reebok, and Keen, just to name a few. Saf-Gard features several of these brands in their own exclusive styles with their patented SR Max MaxTrax™ outsole, combining a great mix of function and fashion.

Vice President and Co-Owner, Jeff Kubis offered the following closing statement: "Saf-Gard is looking forward to bringing nearly four decades of experience to Charleston. We are excited to provide our customers with a friendly, customer-focused shopping experience where they will be measured and fitted for the best safety shoe brands available."

The new Charleston store is open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday, and 9:00 am - 1:00 pm on Saturdays.

To learn more about the style selections and brand, please visit www.safgard.com.

About Saf-Gard/Vulcan Safety Shoe Company:

Saf-Gard/Vulcan Safety Shoe Company provides high-quality safety footwear and products to both B2B and B2C customers. Saf-Gard offers corporate programs that can be tailored to any company, large or small. Saf-Gard offers a multi-channel approach to service with websites, shoemobiles (a store on wheels), and retail locations. Saf-Gard proudly carries safety and slip resistant shoes from top brands including Wolverine, HyTest, Timberland PRO, Keen, SR Max (its personal brand) and more!

