SAFARI Montage Wins South Carolina!

A Learning Object Repository (LOR) acts as a digital library of curated educational content. Teachers and students can perform ultra-fast federated searches of multiple databases in the SAFARI Montage LOR Cloud, develop playlists and seamlessly share them to their LMS. SAFARI Montage comes stocked with the best educational video resources available today for all grade levels and all subject areas, including all of the original Bill Nye: The Science Guy, Schoolhouse Rock, and Reading Rainbow episodes, Schlessinger Media classic curriculum oriented programs in English and Spanish, the current PBS, BBC, History Channel, Biography Channel and National Geographic documentaries, as well as Scholastic and hundreds of other publishers. In addition, the LOR includes 56,000 free web resource links which have been curated to save teachers and students time. All resources are aligned with South Carolina College and Career Ready Standards.

"This will go a long way to supporting educational equity throughout South Carolina by providing all public schools with easy access to the outstanding digital content they need for meaningful remote instruction," said Andrew Schlessinger, CEO & Co-founder. "We look forward to supporting the school districts of South Carolina during these challenging times."

SAFARI Montage has the unique ability to provide each school district in the state with their own customizable LOR which integrates with any LMS and all of their enterprise systems, including Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams conferencing platforms, and offers direct access to state-created resources and online content providers. Districts will be also able to upload their own original content or import digital course resources from 30+ publishers such as HMH, McGraw Hill and Savvas (formerly Pearson K-12) via IMS Thin Common Cartridge. SAFARI Montage now leverages the power of Microsoft Azure Cloud services.

SAFARI Montage is the leading K-12 Learning Object Repository, Video Streaming Library, IPTV & Live Media Streaming provider. This enterprise-level solution provides an interoperable foundation for teachers and students to have equitable access to procured, created and curated educational digital resources, create playlists and link them to their LMS. The platform is IMS certified in LTI, Common Cartridge, OneRoster and Competencies & Academic Standards Exchange (CASE). SAFARI Montage comes preloaded with educational video titles tied to the curriculum from the industry's leading video publishers, which include Schlessinger Media, PBS, The History Channel, National Geographic, Scholastic, Disney Education, BBC and more. SAFARI Montage LOR Cloud offers all of refined features of the Learning Object Repository without the need for hardware inside a school district. SAFARI Montage has both an on-premises and Azure cloud-hosted version of its platform.

