SAFE Credit Union named Best Place to Work

FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the challenges faced in 2020, SAFE Credit Union fostered its culture to earn a Best Place to Work designation from the Sacramento Business Journal for the third year in a row.

"This is truly a testament to the incredible culture, employees, and leadership at SAFE Credit Union," says EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer Colleen Nerius. "This honor is especially meaningful because it was determined by our 700 employees themselves. They voluntarily shared all of the many positive aspects they enjoy about working at SAFE, including work-life balance and a collaborative and supportive culture where we all lift and help one another in the service of our members."

SAFE Credit Union was named the 2020 No.1 Large Employer in The Greater Sacramento Region by the Sacramento Business Journal. It was named a best place to work in 2018 and 2019.

"To have happy and loyal members, you must first have happy and loyal employees," says President and CEO Dave Roughton. "The secret sauce is our culture. We treat our employees as unique individuals who bring their authentic selves to serve our members. We choose each day to provide exceptional experiences and the best solutions to our members."

This year cast in sharp relief how important culture is SAFE's success. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, SAFE leadership quickly implemented work-from-home solutions for headquarter employees and established sanitation and social distancing protocols in branches to protect employees and members.

SAFE employees noted in the Best Places to Work survey the credit union's generous benefits, 16 hours paid time off to volunteer for causes they care about, and a strong sense that they make a positive difference in SAFE members' lives.

"Even though the workplace is so different right now, it's rewarding to see that our employees continue to experience and appreciate the SAFE culture that inspires all of us to work to bring exceptional experiences to our members each day," Nerius says.

