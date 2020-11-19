Safe Health Systems Launches HealthCheck Platform Assisting Arizona State University in Fight Against Spread of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Health Systems (SHS) has unveiled HealthCheck, one of the largest single efforts to date to use integrated testing, technology, contact tracing and communication to help manage the spread of COVID-19.

The SAFE platform emerged from the Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care MedTech Accelerator program, a program designed to accelerate use-inspired research and improve patient care and outcomes through innovations.

The integrated COVID-19 mobile screening and information platform offers organizations a real-time view into the potential spread of the virus. The new HealthCheck platform was designed by SHS, with transactions verified in real-time on Hedera Hashgraph.

"Organizations are clamoring for better ways to assess their overall risk and provide their constituents with resources to make smart choices about their health," said Ken Mayer, CEO of Safe Health Systems, which is based in Los Angeles. "We need vastly better information about cases of COVID-19 across various populations to be able to diagnose, treat, and make smart choices about how we approach community response to the virus, with less of a 'peanut butter' approach. Only with this kind of information, shared across providers in a smart, secure, tamper-proof way, can we start to move forward."

At Arizona State University, one of the country's largest public universities, HealthCheck is a part of everyday life. ASU's 74,500 immersion students and 12,400 employees begin their mornings by using the ASU Mobile App integrated with HealthCheck to check against symptoms of COVID-19.

"The health and well-being our community is of the utmost importance," said Michael M. Crow, president of ASU. "HealthCheck is a simple-to-use way to help us understand the overall health of our community and to provide guidance to students and employees on managing their health during the pandemic. The outcome is a solution that helps us make smart, informed decisions and provide a healthy environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus."

ASU's mobile app is integrated with the HealthCheck technology to support self-reporting and test reporting, and offers access to Mayo Clinic's expanding guidance related to COVID-19.

HealthCheck uses the Hedera Consensus Service from Hedera Hashgraph to provide a real-time auditable log for all events on its platform. Over time, its capabilities will be expanded to deliver more accountable health data reporting to tie in more closely with health insurance companies and rapid testing providers.

Mance Harmon, CEO of Hedera noted, "We are pleased that Safe Health Systems has selected HCS to provide the transaction throughput and security needed to help them deliver on this mission."

About ASU

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

About Safe Health Systems

Safe Health Systems, Inc. creates solutions that help people play a more active role in their health care via the SAFE platform. The flexible platform enables rapid deployment of specialized population health applications that reduce cost and improve outcomes at scale.

The platform powers HealthCheck enabling a turnkey testing and privacy-protecting health status verification solution designed to make COVID-19, STD, and low acuity testing prevention, tracking, and testing more convenient and affordable. For more information, visit https://safehealth.me/ or https://healthcheck.com/.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a decentralized public network where anyone can carve out a piece of cyberspace to transact, play and socialize in a secure, trusted environment. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast, decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Hedera is governed by a council of global innovators including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London, Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/whitepaper.

