SAFE Invantage Strives to Create 100 Millionaires in 10 Days

Starting May 2022 with Crypto Releases

DOVER, Del., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Invantage today announced the release of their first cryptocurrency named MaxROI, or Maximum Return on Investment, starting May 7th, 2022. The presale is in full force as of Friday, April 29, 2022. With a lineup of 12 distinctly individual alt tokens being made available in 2022, they'll provide something for everyone. And with this first token created to simply perform, it will set the bar by giving those early investors a way to experience true financial freedom in two weeks or less.

"I've spent thousands in the stock market and crypto. I kept missing the window of opportunity to get in early because I didn't know what I was doing. I didn't know how to buy or even where to go to buy. Got in late on Dogecoin so I lost money there. Living paycheck to paycheck, not being able to pay into a retirement or even save for the matter. Then an x-colleague presented this to me and I was all in," says Roger Church, Chief Innovation Officer at SAFE Holdings. "Knowing that if I sell fractions of my shares in the first couple weeks it will give me the financial freedom to live my life the way I want. Like imagine living without worrying about money, gives me chills just thinking about it. A dream come true."

Features and benefits of MaxROI include:

Developed to avoid major investing pitfalls by controlling the amount available to sell

Multiple mechanisms built in to ensure the chart will never finish any 24-hour period lower than it started

Presale buy in via Credit/Debit so zero cryptocurrency experience required to participate

MaxROI will be available starting April 29, 2022, at $0.000008/token. Scheduled launch date of May 7, 2022, at $0.00006/token. For more information on MaxROI or the entire portfolio of releases this year, visit https://safeinvantage.com .

About SAFE Invantage: A subsidiary of SAFE Holdings, SAFE Invantage was created to be an investment/brokerage firm to not only change the way people invest in cryptocurrency but to offer those unfamiliar with crypto a way to safely buy into it without risk or previous knowledge. Then to offer through their company and through their site up to date information and learning material, the ins and outs of the crypto space. Educating the public on everything they would need to know to invest on their own should they choose.

"This company isn't about greed or hype or short-lived spikes in chart movement to make a quick buck. This company is about creating something different that the world has never seen before. Something that isn't meant for any one particular type of investor or have invested at all for that matter. This company is about offering continued innovation in business and investing with additional subsidiaries targeting real world problems the average person faces and giving them a way to help solve those with a few simple clicks. Where you don't have to be a genius or have multiple degrees to make a real difference in your life or the lives of others," proclaims owner/operator Anthony Mastronardi. "You just have to want a better tomorrow and, together, we'll make a better tomorrow."

Media Contact

A. Mastronardi

SAFE Invantage

(833) 699 2888

[email protected]

SOURCE SAFE Invantage