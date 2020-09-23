Safe Kids and Union Pacific Railroad Encourage Parents to Learn the Facts and Talk to Kids During National Rail Safety Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trains and the tracks they traverse play an important part in our society by transporting people and goods, but too many kids are injured or killed because parents don't have the life-saving information they need to protect their kids. During National Rail Safety Week, September 21-27, Safe Kids Worldwide is teaming up with Union Pacific Railroad to increase awareness and educate families about how to be safe around train tracks.

In addition, this year, Safe Kids and Union Pacific are partnering with Herschend Entertainment Studios (the franchise owner of preschool TV series Chuggington) on a new railroad safety campaign for younger children. The campaign includes a fun, new video featuring the animated series Chuggington: Tales from the Rails, a Rail Safety Pledge, classroom posters, and free, downloadable activity sheets.

"Every five days a child is killed in a train collision and almost all of these tragedies are preventable," said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "We're thrilled to be working with Union Pacific and our friends at Chuggington to provide relatable tips and resources, and to encourage parents to take a moment to get the facts and talk to their kids about railroad safety."

Railroad Safety Tips

Safe Kids and Union Pacific recommend the following safety tips to help prevent railroad-related injuries:

Only cross train tracks at a designated crossing. Designated crossings are marked by a sign, lights or a gate. If lights are flashing or the gate is down at a railroad crossing, wait for the train to pass completely, the gates to lift and the lights to stop flashing before crossing the tracks. It is never okay to rush across and try to beat the train. Trains may be closer and faster than you think, or your car may stall or get stuck on the tracks. Allow enough space for your vehicle to completely clear the entire railroad crossing, not just the tracks, before you attempt to cross. Remember, trains are at least three feet wider than the tracks on either side, so even though you clear the tracks, you may still get hit by the train. If you are using a cell phone, headphones or playing a game, remember: heads up, devices down when you cross the tracks. Once a train starts to brake, it can take a mile for the train to stop completely. So, when you see a train, it's already too late for it to stop for you. Also, modern trains are quieter than you might think. Don't be tempted to walk along the train tracks. It might be a shortcut, but it is dangerous and not worth the risk. It is also against the law to walk on the track and the land around it because it is private property.

The interactive "Retrain Your Brain" infographic provides rail safety tips in a kid-friendly way. For more information about protecting children from injuries, visit www.safekids.org.

Safe Kids Worldwide is a global nonprofit dedicated to protecting kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death to children in the United States. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by nearly 60 percent.

