Safe Medical Tote Transport Helps Saves Lives

HIALEAH, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing matters more than the health of those we love and ourselves. Thermal Custom Packaging dedicates itself to the mission of assisting that to happen.

Thermal Custom Packaging Light weight refrigerated and frozen transport Totes TCP light weight and durable Totes for vaccine and specimen transport TCP light weight Totes able to maintain 2-8 Centigrade for many hours or Frozen -21 Centigrade!

Proudly created and manufactured in the United States, Thermal Custom Packaging offers three sizes of totes to protect vaccines, blood specimens, biological pharmaceuticals, and any other medical substance needing to maintain a precise temperature for the safety of the contents and of those transporting it. Current clients entrusting these insulated totes vary from international pharmaceutical companies; government agencies; universities; whole school districts; specialized healthcare treatment centers, and federal agencies.

Thermal Custom Packaging does not require any secondary or tertiary cooling methods. The tote is perfect "as-is." It is not only offered in three sizes of its premium Phase Change Materials (PCMs), but customizes by individual needs: refrigerated (2-8˚C; 35-46˚F), frozen (-7˚ to -16˚C; 3˚ to 19˚F), and ultra-cold (-21˚C; -5˚F). Each is lightweight, incredibly sturdy, and easy to sanitize to the highest standards. To give a visual of each size, the Small Tote is 4 lbs. (14.4" long x 10" wide x 14" high) and can carry 350 vaccines. Medium Tote is 5 lbs. (15.5" long x 14.4" wide x 16.9" high) and can carry 1,000 vaccines. Large Tote is 8 lbs. (22.6" long x 13" wide x 14" high) and can carry around 2,100 vaccines.

Thermal Custom Packaging is honored to work with the heroic healthcare workers and companies the world over. Safety is paramount. Our totes are able to help with that mission. Contact us to talk about how.

Media/Sales Contact:

DR Clifford Glade, Director

[email protected]

1-888-570-2250

thermalcustompackaging.com

www.facebook.com/Thermal-Custom-Packaging-303197196992761

twitter.com/TCP_LLC_

instagram.com/t.c.p._fl

linkedin.com/company/thermal-custom-packaging/



SOURCE Thermal Custom Packaging