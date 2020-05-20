Safe Return to Work Accelerated by Pointr WorkSafe Solving the Contact Tracing and Occupancy Management Problems Employers Are Facing

Pointr is experiencing a boom in business following the creation of WorkSafe, its latest product which comprises a suite of services that build on its core indoor location technology.

Pointr's WorkSafe solution uniquely solves these contact tracing and occupancy management problems.

Ege Akpinar commented, "WorkSafe solves these problems by building an app for use by employees only when they are in the office and connecting it to an employer dashboard that protects privacy."

The employee installs the WorkSafe app or finds it as part of their existing employee app. It has an 'on/off' control that is turned 'on' for contact tracing when in the office and turned 'off' when out of the office. Pointr's expertise in geolocation enables automated on and off when the employee enters and leaves the office.

The employee privacy is protected by no personally identifiable information being collected. The phones that an employee goes near when in the office are recorded in the WorkSafe app and in the WorkSafe dashboard. This phone-to-phone detection leverages Pointr's world class expertise in Bluetooth technology.

When an employee tests positive, they give their unique anonymous WorkSafe ID that is in the WorkSafe app to their employer via a phone call or email. The employer then messages those phones that were near the employee who tested positive via the WorkSafe dashboard. At no point does the employer know the identity of who they are alerting. WorkSafe has no record either. It just knows which WorkSafe app phones to notify.

Safely managing occupancy levels is also solved by WorkSafe. A live occupancy count of the office is available throughout the day via the WorkSafe dashboard. It alerts when getting close to above the safe occupancy level.

"Buy Pointr WorkSafe to be up and running in less than 24 hours with a solution that reassures your team to safely return to the office. We also work with partners globally to make this accessible," said Ege Akpinar, CEO of Pointr.

The WorkSafe suite is available as Standard and Plus. Standard includes Contact Tracing and Occupancy Manager and is up and running within a day. Plus adds floor level Occupancy Manager as well as Congestion Supervisor, Cleaning Monitor and Safe Wayfinding with the addition of some quick-to-install hardware in the office.

To get a trial of the WorkSafe Suite or to become a Reseller, please go to https://worksafe.pointr.tech/

About Pointr

Pointr is a global leader in indoor location. Pointr's software technology provides highly accurate indoor positioning. Machine-learning expertise allows location-based services such as digital mapping, navigation, location tracking, geofencing and powerful location-based analytics. Pointr works with major customers in retail, workplace, aviation and hospitality across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

About Pointr WorkSafe

In the last few weeks, Pointr leveraged their indoor location expertise to help businesses get back to work safely. Over the last month, Pointr's team of software engineers and computer scientists worked to create a new building re-entry solution from scratch, using components from Pointr's existing software technology. The result is the WorkSafe Suite, a range of solutions that provide occupancy and congestion management, contact tracing, safe wayfinding, cleaning compliance. Find out more at https://worksafe.pointr.tech/

