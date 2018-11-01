Safe Rx Announces Availability in McKesson Connect

"McKesson customers can now easily provide a safe storage solution to consumers with quicker turns and higher profitability than other devices on the market today," said Lisa Kwiecien, Safe Rx Vice President of Sales. "Parents and grandparents want an easy way to protect their families and friends from the opioid epidemic," she added.

LPBs cut off pilfering, the number one source for teen drug abuse in the country, and provide peace of mind for family members that their medications are secure and out of the reach of children and teens. Safe Rx LPBs won the prestigious Product Showcase Award at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores' 2017 Total Store Expo, the largest pharmacy industry trade show in North America.

About Safe Rx

Safe Rx LPBs™ keep medicine from falling into the wrong hands. Physician-developed and supported by leading experts on the opioid epidemic, Safe Rx LPBs protect individuals, families and communities from improper access to medications. The tamper-evident and pilfer-resistant locking vials are designed for use in dispensing and for consumer re-sale. Safe Rx LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Secure Medication Systems LLC. For more information please visit www.safe-rx.com.

SOURCE Safe Rx

Related Links

http://www.safe-rx.com

