Safe Rx Announces Promotion in Support of New California Pharmacy Regulations

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Rx today announced a special promotion in support of new California regulations that require chain pharmacies to carry safe storage devices near the pharmacy counter as a response to the national opioid epidemic.   

Safe Rx Locking Pill Bottles

Available for consumer purchase in two separate sizes, Safe Rx® Locking Pill Bottles (LPBsTM) are the most cost-effective and best reviewed safe storage devices on the market today.  LPBs cut off pilfering, the number one source for teen drug abuse in the country and provide peace of mind for family members that their medications are secure and out of the reach of children and teens. 

Safe Rx has developed a special compliance package Starter Kit for California pharmacies seeking to comply with the new regulations.  The 5-pack Starter Kit, available through major wholesalers McKesson and Cardinal, comes packaged for either counter-top or peg merchandising programs, enabling pharmacy compliance via a product solution with quicker turns and higher profitability. 

Safe Rx LPBs won the prestigious Product Showcase Award at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores' 2017 Total Store Expo, the largest pharmacy industry trade show in North America.

About Safe Rx  

Safe Rx LPBsTM keep medicine from falling into the wrong hands. Physician-developed and supported by leading experts on the opioid epidemic, Safe Rx LPBs protect individuals, families and communities from improper access to medication. The tamper-evident and pilfer-resistant locking vials are designed for use for dispensing and for consumer re-sale.  Safe Rx LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Secure Medication Systems LLC. For more information please visit www.safe-rx.com

