Safe Rx presenting at exclusive investor conferences

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Medication Systems, a company creating a new category in secure cap and closure packaging with its initial award-winning launch of Safe Rx® locking prescription vials (LPVs™), today announced its selection for additional exclusive investor conferences.

Safe Rx recently presented at Cavendish Global's Seattle BioHealth Impact Forum, and will be presenting at the next Cavendish BioHealth Impact Forum in San Francisco, California on February 6, 2019. Convening throughout the year, Cavendish Forums bring together key thought leaders, innovators and family office impact investors from across the health and life sciences categories.

Safe Rx will also be presenting at the exclusive New England Venture Summit in Boston on December 12, 2018. The Summit is a premier industry gathering connecting venture capitalists, corporate VCs, technology transfer professionals and emerging companies.

Since the inception of its commercial development phase in early 2016, the Company has raised over $3.5 million in angel and seed stage capital over the course of three oversubscribed financing rounds. Its Safe Rx® LPVs won the prestigious Product Showcase Award at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores' 2017 Total Store Expo, the largest pharmacy industry trade show in North America, and are sold to pharmacy retailers and major health systems.

LPVs cut off pilfering, the number one source for teen drug abuse in the U.S., and represent the first significant improvement to secure packaging for prescription drug dispensing since 1970, when the Poison Prevention Packaging Act established child resistant standards. More secure packaging has been cited as a key solution to the opioid epidemic by leading national experts from the Bloomberg School at Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt University Medicine and other academic and public health institutions.

Safe Rx® LPVs™ keep medicine from falling into the wrong hands. Physician-developed and supported by leading experts on the opioid epidemic, Safe Rx® LPVs protect individuals, families and communities from improper access to medication. The tamper-evident and pilfer-resistant locking vials are designed for use in dispensing and for consumer re-sale. Safe Rx LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Secure Medication Systems LLC. For more information please visit www.safe-rx.com.

