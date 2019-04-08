Safe-T Announces Expansion of Patent Portfolio Covering its Reverse Access Technology

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET), a provider of software-defined access solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced that the Israel Patent Office has granted a patent to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., covering its reverse access technology. The Israeli patent number 218185 is titled "Reverse Access System for Securing Front-End Applications."

Together with the grant of its patent application in China earlier this year, the grant of the patent in Israel further strengthens Safe-T's intellectual property portfolio and demonstrates Safe-T's technological innovation. The Chinese patent number ZL2013800207104, granted on January 29, 2019, is titled "Reverse Access Method for Securing Front-End Applications and Others."

The patents secure key elements of Safe-T's technology, including the core of the company's product, Secure Data Access. "Reverse Access" is an innovative and unique technology, providing for "reverse movement" of communication, and is designed to reduce the need to store sensitive data in the demilitarize zone/perimeter network, and to open ports in an organization's firewall, thus enabling secure access to networks and services.

Shachar Daniel, Safe-T's CEO, stated: "As a technology company, patents are a key part of the value development of the business. Expanding our intellectual property portfolio provides us with further support and tools to ensure consistent quality of our product as well as the ability to protect our core technologies."

In addition to the patents in Israel and China, Safe-T Data has two patents relating to the Secure Data Access product granted in the United States, and one patent in Europe.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) is a provider of software-defined access and zero trust access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data. Safe-T solves the data access challenge by masking data at the perimeter, keeping information assets safe and limiting access only to authorized and intended entities in hybrid cloud environments. Safe-T enhances operational productivity, efficiency, security, and compliance by protecting organizations from data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. With Safe-T's patented, multi-layer software-defined access, financial services, healthcare, utility companies and governments can secure their data, services, and networks from internal and external data threats.

