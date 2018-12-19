Safe-T Announces Order From a Leading Food and Beverage Corporation for Safe-T Software Defined Access Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET), a leading provider of software-defined access solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced that it has received a purchase order from an international food and beverage corporation based in Israel, through a local system integrator, for Safe-T's Software Defined Access (SDA) solution, leveraging Safe-T's reverse-access patent.

Safe-T's SDA solution is designed to provide organizations with end-to-end data protection by controlling both access and usage. Built on the company's patented reverse-access technology, Safe-T's solution reduces the organization's attack surface by controlling and monitoring the entire access lifecycle of an application, including who can access it and what can be done.

The customer endeavored to provide external employees with access to internal corporate applications while authenticating the users using their authentication solution. With Safe-T's SDA solution, the customer can now control which user can access which application, and limit access to certain applications and services, all without the need to install anything on the remote user's machine.

Safe-T SDA further enables the customer to publish any type of application or service while closing incoming ports and allows bidirectional traffic over outbound connections.

