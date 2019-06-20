Safe-T Announces Three New Leading E-commerce Customers for NetNut's Business Proxy Network

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for the hybrid cloud, is proud to announce, that three new leading E-commerce customers joined the customer base of its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd.[1] The new customers will use NetNut's Business Proxy Network service.

The customers have chosen to use NetNut's Business Proxy Network, following a trial period in which its cloud service proved to provide fast, secured and stable access to web properties around the world, to serve their growing data divisions' needs in secured and reliable access to various web sites across the world, utilizing the unique service providers based global network of the company.

E-commerce companies use NetNut's cloud service to collect product related features and pricing from the web in a reliable way without being misled.

NetNut provides cyber and web intelligence companies with a proxy service that allows collecting data anonymously and infinitely from any public online sources. Obtaining reliable data for E-commerce companies in high scale requires the solution provider to provide a way to simulate real users' traffic in a secure and transparent way. NetNut's global network ensures high scale, smooth, zero disconnection access from almost 100 internet service providers around the world to any web site. It is the only network that provides real simulation of end users access without the need to consume end users' devices precious resources.

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services. With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all sizes and types can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats. At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation. For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

[1] Safe-T Group Ltd. completed the acquisition of NetNut Ltd. on June 12, 2019.

