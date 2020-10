Safe2Core Miami Now Serves the Entire Southern Miami / Florida Region

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Safe2Core Miami, a concrete scanning and cutting company based in Miami, Florida are pleased to announce that they are now serving the entire region of Southern Florida and more!

To learn more about the expanded Southern Florida service areas, as well as Safe2Core Miami concrete scanning, concrete cutting and other services that they offer, please visit Safe2Core Miami Concrete Scanning, Cutting Services, Utility Locating.

As a company spokesperson noted, Safe2Core Miami now serves the greater Miami, South Florida area, and beyond including:

Concrete Scanning Miami, Florida

Concrete Scanning Naples, Florida

Concrete Scanning Fort Myers, Florida

Concrete Scanning Cape Coral, Florida

Concrete Scanning Boynton Beach, Florida

Concrete Scanning Boca Raton, Florida

Concrete Scanning Delray Beach, Florida

Concrete Scanning Lake Worth, Florida

Concrete Scanning Vero Beach, Florida

Concrete Scanning Hollywood, Florida

Concrete Scanning Lake Worth, Florida

Concrete Scanning Homestead, Florida

Concrete Scanning Pompano Beach, Florida

Concrete Scanning Coral Springs, Florida

Concrete Scanning Miami Beach, Florida

Concrete Scanning Miramar, Florida

Concrete Scanning Jupiter, Florida

About Safe2Core Miami: Safe2Core Miami personnel have more than 40 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating, and more. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.net.

Safe2Core Miami

14262 SW 140th St #104

Miami, FL 33186

(786) 254-5451

SOURCE Safe2Core Miami

Related Links

https://www.safe2core.net