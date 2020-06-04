SafeAmerica Credit Union Raises the Bar by Lowering Their Refinance Rates

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeAmerica Credit Union announced it will be helping its members who do not already have an existing mortgage with them by providing a new unprecedented competitive rate for its mortgage refinance promotion. This was done to better assist their members, especially during the unexpected financial turn 2020 has had. This promotion applies to 30-year fixed conforming loans and even offers great rates on jumbo loans. SafeAmerica's VP of Lending and Collections, Amrita Prasad, shared that, "As with any credit union, our members are always our priority; we want them to know that our family is here for theirs, especially during these unordinary times. We will do what is within our ability to make sure our members know they are safe with us."

The latest promotion is expected to draw in a very excited group of individuals to refinance their homes. Due to these lower level rates, SafeAmerica Credit Union will be running this promotion for a limited time. "This is a way of providing our members and community a better way to save during these unpredictable times," said Steven Page, VP of IT, Digital Banking and Marketing. "No one knows what the market will do next, but what we do know is that with this promotion, everyone benefits financially," added Steven Page.

About SafeAmerica Credit Union

SafeAmerica is a $470 million community-chartered Credit Union. Originally chartered in 1953 to serve the employees of Safeway Inc., SafeAmerica operates in Northern California principally in the San Francisco Bay Area with branches in Pleasanton, Walnut Creek, Antioch and Hayward. An equal housing lender. SafeAmerica serves the California counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara as well as numerous employer groups. SafeAmerica Credit Union is a privately insured, not-for-profit, full-service financial instruction that offers the same types of products and services as large banks. For more information, visit safeamerica.com.

