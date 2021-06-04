SafeAmerica Credit Union Wins 2 Telly Awards for KRON4 Salutes Essential Workers Segments

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeAmerica Credit Union's award-winning Marketing Team has disclosed its KRON4 Salutes Essential Workers segment has won a Silver award for best Campaign Branding in Regional TV along with a Bronze award for Best Campaign for a Not-for-profit in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

SafeAmerica Credit Union collaborated with local Bay Area news station KRON4 to showcase essential workers in the financial services industry and their dedication to keeping their members' finances a top priority despite the abnormalities brought by the pandemic.

"I feel proud that my team can come in and assess with members and we know that we are making a difference," stated SafeAmerica Credit Union Branch Manager Antione Nash.

"In the face of a year like no other, SafeAmerica Credit Union has continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work," says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience."

About SafeAmerica Credit Union

SafeAmerica is a $530 million community-chartered Credit Union. Originally chartered in 1953 to serve the employees of Safeway Inc., SafeAmerica operates in Northern California, principally in the San Francisco Bay Area, with branches in Pleasanton, Walnut Creek, Brentwood and Hayward. SafeAmerica serves the California counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara, as well as numerous employer groups. SafeAmerica Credit Union is a privately insured, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution that offers the same types of products and services as large banks. For more information, visit safeamerica.com.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates.

