SafeAmerica Credit Union Wins Big at MAC Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing team at SafeAmerica Credit Union won four awards for their marketing efforts in 2018 from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC). MAC holds an annual conference and awards ceremony where credit union marketers can enter their campaigns under various categories.

This year, SafeAmerica entered four campaigns for consideration and won for all four. The submissions and awards were: New Member Onboarding Letters and Emails - Gold; Educational Video Series – Silver; Newspaper Advertising – Silver; Inactive Visa Campaign – Bronze.

The MAC conference and awards ceremony was held in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Paula Smith, senior graphic designer for SafeAmerica Credit Union, was on hand to accept the awards. "The MAC conference is a great event for CU marketers and it's a huge honor to be recognized by your peers for doing good work," said Smith.

SafeAmerica Credit Union has won four awards from MAC over the past years. This is a record win with the most won in a single year for the credit union.

About MAC

The Marketing Association of Credit Unions is credit union marketers helping other credit union marketers thrive, advance and succeed. They were founded over 30 years ago by business partners who recognized and acknowledged the intrinsic value of creating a space dedicated exclusively to fellow credit union marketers. MAC is more than an opportunity to exchange ideas, attend workshops and other professional development activities, and create and grow relationships — it's a community of peers and organizations that share a common goal: To achieve next-level credit union marketing results.

About SafeAmerica Credit Union

SafeAmerica is a $430 million community-chartered Credit Union. Originally chartered in 1953 to serve the employees of Safeway Inc., SafeAmerica operates in Northern California principally in the San Francisco Bay Area with branches in Pleasanton, Walnut Creek, Antioch and Hayward. SafeAmerica serves the California counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara as well as numerous employer groups. SafeAmerica Union is a privately insured, not-for-profit, full-service financial instruction that offers the same types of products and services as large banks. For more information, visit safeamerica.com.

