SafeCheck USA Body Temperature Detectors Launches the MP2-L & MP3 Models

The MP2-L has 2 sensors one located at 5 feet another located at 3 feet high. The width of the MP2-L has been extended to 39 inches from panel to panel, that makes it ADA accessible.

The MP3 model has been designed to cater to facilities that have existing metal detectors and who would like to add temperature screening to convert it into one check point. The MP3 model does not display the temperature reading, it is a fail or pass solution indicating with a green light when the temperature is under 100.4F (adjustable) and red light when the temperature is above the threshold.

SafeCheck USA new models are both very efficient with a capability of screening up to 70 people per minute. Both reliable, durable and robust. The units could be used indoors and outdoors in a temperature ranging from -4F to 113F and still provide an accurate reading with a small error margin of 0.54F

A SafeCheck spoke person said the world is changing rapidly and we are adapting our models to the CDC and HIPPA guidelines of the new normal.

SafeCheck has quickly became a reference in infrared temperature screening technology.

For more information, visit https://safecheckusa.com

Media Contact

SafeCheck USA

Powered by NDW Holdings LLC

20200 W Dixie Highway, Suite 1102,

Miami, FL33180

+ 646-789-4500

[email protected]

SOURCE SafeCheck USA

Related Links

https://www.safecheckusa.com

