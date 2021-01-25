SafeGuard Health Solutions Introduces Innovative New Sanitizing System

While some manufacturers have responded with short-term solutions, XtraSafe has been designed for durability and efficiency for long term use. SafeGuard claims XtraSafe is virtually maintenance-free. It does not require an electrical outlet or batteries and it uses a simple, mechanical foot-pump design that works with a gravity fed reservoir. One-way valves ensure constant pressure to keep sanitizer flowing. Foot pedal activation makes the system virtually contactless and touch-free to minimize the transmission of any virus or bacteria. With an unusually high 5.5 litre capacity, in-house test show XtraSafe can sanitize 3500 pairs of hands before it needs refilling. XtraSafe units are shipped fully assembled and ready to use.

SafeGuard is offering what it claims to be a unique option for its XtraSafe product – a fully customizable sleeve that allows businesses to present their logo and other graphics on their sanitizer units. With this feature, the company says the XtraSafe does double-duty, both as a sanitizer and as a vehicle for sales promotion or brand messaging.

President, Brian Scott says, "the global pandemic continues to challenge our world, the need for user-friendly, quality sanitizing stations and dispensers will be ongoing. We are committed to helping meet that need."

The SafeGuard Health Solutions is a Waterloo-based company. Its goal is to produce durable, versatile and attractive sanitizing solutions for a wide range of environments. XtraSafe is their first product.

SOURCE SafeGuard Health Solutions inc.

