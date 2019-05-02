Safeguard Scientifics Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Conference call and webcast today at 9:00 a.m. ET

News provided by

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

May 02, 2019, 06:00 ET

RADNOR, Pa., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) ("Safeguard" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019, "Safeguard continues to make significant progress in our ongoing efforts to support the growth and to monetize our portfolio of partner companies," said Brian J. Sisko, Safeguard President and CEO.  "We are pleased with our accomplishments.  Since we announced our strategy, Safeguard has realized over $120 million in cash proceeds related to monetizations of our partner company interests.  The Safeguard team remains committed to rewarding our shareholders by maximizing the overall value of our partner company holdings."

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, Safeguard's net income was $21.7 million, or $1.05 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis, as compared with net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.30 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Highlights

  • Safeguard announced the engagement of Evercore as its financial advisor as it continues to execute its strategy to maximize the return of value to shareholders.
  • The Company appointed new independent director, Joseph M. Manko Jr., to the Safeguard Board of Directors.
  • The Company realized $41.5 million in cash proceeds from the sale of partner company Propeller.  The transaction represented an approximate 3x cash-on-cash return and 34% IRR.
  • Safeguard continues to prudently manage follow-on deployments to its partner companies.  Follow-on fundings totaled $3.9 million for the quarter.   
  • At March 31, 2019, the Company's balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities was $78.0 million.  
  • On April 15, 2019 the Company made a principal and interest payment of $27.4 million on its credit facility, which reduced the principal amount outstanding under the facility to $44.5 million.
  • Safeguard has entered into subleases regarding its current offices and for a new smaller office space which will reduce our net lease payments by $3.5 million from the original term of the current office lease.   
  • Corporate expenses totaled $2.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 reflecting the Company's reduced cost structure.

OUTLOOK

"We are pleased with the continued and substantial reduction of the Company's debt balance, resulting from what we have accomplished so far in 2019.  Our aggregate cash and marketable securities now exceed our debt," said Mark A. Herndon, Safeguard's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.  "Further, we continue to be optimistic about the overall health of our partner companies as revenues continue to increase in the aggregate and several are nearing cash flow breakeven."  We expect corporate costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 to be less than $8.0 million.

AGGREGATE PARTNER COMPANY REVENUE

Aggregate partner company revenue for Safeguard's 19 remaining companies is projected to be between $420 million and $450 million for 2019.  Aggregate revenue for the same partner companies was $379 million for 2018, which indicates revenue growth between 11% and 19% for the group.

PARTNER COMPANY HOLDINGS AT MARCH 31, 2019

Partner Company Revenue Stages

    Initial Revenue Stage
·   Up to $1M in revenue

    Expansion Stage
·   $1M to $5M in revenue

    Traction Stage
·   $5M to $10M in revenue

     High Traction Stage
·   $10M+ in revenue

Partner Companies

Stage

Category

Acquisition
Year

Primary
Ownership%

Carrying
Value

(in millions)

Cost

(in millions)








Aktana+

High Traction

Healthcare

2016

19%

$  4.5

$  10.2

Clutch Holdings

High Traction

Digital Media

2013

41%

6.8

16.6

Flashtalking

High Traction

Digital Media

2018

10%

11.0

19.2

Hoopla Software

Expansion

Digital Media

2011

26%

0.1

5.1

InfoBionic

Expansion

Healthcare

2014

25%

-

22.0

Lumesis

Traction

Financial Services

2012

44%

1.4

6.3

MediaMath

High Traction

Digital Media

2009

13%

-

15.5

meQuilibrium+

Traction

Healthcare

2015

33%

4.0

11.5

Moxe Health

Initial Revenue

Healthcare

2016

32%

3.5

5.5

NovaSom

High Traction

Healthcare

2011

32%

2.4

27.0

Prognos (fka Medivo)

High Traction

Healthcare

2011

29%

6.3

12.6

QuanticMind

Traction

Digital Media

2015

24%

5.2

12.9

Sonobi

Traction

Digital Media

2015

22%

8.4

13.4

Syapse

High Traction

Healthcare

2014

20%

1.0

15.6

T-REX Group

Initial Revenue

Financial Services

2016

18%

4.0

6.0

Transactis

High Traction

Financial Services

2014

24%

7.1

14.5

Trice Medical

Expansion

Healthcare

2014

17%

3.2

10.2

WebLinc

High Traction

Digital Media

2014

39%

6.0

15.9

Zipnosis

Expansion

Healthcare

2015

35%

2.6

8.5




TOTAL:

$  77.5

$248.5

+ Partner company progressed into higher revenue stage

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2019

Time: 9:00am ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/results

Live Number: 833-236-5756 // (International) 647-689-4184

Replay Number: 800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642

Access Code: 6399803

Speakers: President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian J. Sisko; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of first quarter 2019 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through June 2, 2019 at 11:59pm ET.  For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com

About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses.  Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades.  For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

Forward-looking Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Safeguard's efforts to execute on and implement its strategy of maximizing and monetizing the overall value of its partner company holdings and returning the proceeds to shareholders as soon as possible.  Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future operational or financial performance and are based on current expectations that involve a number of uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual outcomes and/or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our ability to make good decisions about the monetization of our partner companies for maximum value or at all and to return capital to our shareholders, the fact that our partner companies may vary from period to period, challenges to achieving liquidity from our partner company holdings, fluctuations in the market prices of our publicly traded partner company holdings, competition, our inability to obtain maximum value for our partner company holdings, our ability to attract and retain qualified employees, market valuations in sectors in which our partner companies operate, our inability to control our partner companies, our need to manage our assets to avoid registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, risks, disruption, costs and uncertainty caused by or related to the actions of activist shareholders, including that if individuals are elected to our Board with a specific agenda, it may adversely affect our ability to effectively implement our business strategy and create value for our shareholders and perceived uncertainties as to our future direction as a result of potential changes to the composition of our Board may lead to the perception of a change in the direction of our business, instability or a lack of continuity that may adversely affect our business, and risks associated with our partner companies, including the fact that most of our partner companies have a limited operating history and a history of operating losses, face intense competition and may never be profitable, the effect of economic conditions in the business sectors in which Safeguard's partner companies operate, and other uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control.  As a result of these and other factors, the Company's past operational and financial performance should not be relied on as an indication of future performance.  The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this press release.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:
John E. Shave III, IRC
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(610) 975-4952
jshave@safeguard.com

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)









March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018









Assets



Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities

$

78,022

$

46,158

Other current assets

3,686

2,669

Total current assets

81,708

48,827

Ownership interests in and advances to partner companies

85,603

95,585

Other assets

3,142

1,325

Total Assets

$

170,453

$

145,737





Liabilities and Equity



Other current liabilities

$

4,182

$

5,780

Credit facility - current

65,687

22,100

Credit facility repayment feature

 

7,069

5,060

Total current liabilities

76,938

32,940

Credit facility - non-current



43,014

Lease liability - non-current

2,597


Other long-term liabilities

2,039

2,804

Total equity

88,879

66,979

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

170,453

$

145,737






Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended
 March 31,


2019

2018



Operating expenses

$

3,057

$

5,589

Operating loss

(3,057)

(5,589)





Other loss, net

(1,885)

(1,435)

Interest, net

(1,662)

(1,892)

Equity income, net

28,267

2,746





Net income (loss) before income taxes

21,663

(6,170)

Income tax benefit (expense)




Net income (loss)

$

21,663

$

(6,170)





Net income (loss) per share:



Basic

$

1.05

$

(0.30)

Diluted

$

1.05

$

(0.30)





Weighted average shares used in computing income (loss) per share:



Basic

20,585

20,506

Diluted

20,585

20,506





Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

Partner Company Financial Data

(in thousands)















Additional Financial Information

To assist investors in understanding Safeguard and our 19 partner companies as of March 31, 2019, we are providing additional financial information on our partner companies, including the aggregate cost and carrying value for all of our partner companies and other holdings.  Carrying value of an equity method partner company represents the original acquisition cost and any follow-on funding, plus or minus our share of the earnings or losses of each company, reduced by any impairment charges.  The carrying value and cost data reflect our percentage holdings in the partner companies and reflect both equity ownership interests in and advances to those partner companies.




































March 31,
2019
























Carrying
Value

Cost
(including
transaction
costs)


Safeguard Carrying Value and Cost






Equity method partner companies






$

66,429

$

213,862



Other partner company






10,956

34,703



Other holdings






8,218

42,029











$

85,603

$

290,594



















































































































Corporate cost reconciliation:




















Three Months Ended
 March 31,










2019

2018


 Corporate costs






$

2,131

$

3,368

















 Depreciation






485

78



 Stock based compensation






417

277



 Severance






24

1,104



 Non-recurring items, principally professional fees








762



 General and administrative costs






$

3,057

$

5,589































Non-GAAP Measures












In discussing financial results and guidance, the Company refers to the measure "corporate costs" which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).  We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees.  We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our cost structure. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our performance using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.












SOURCE Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.safeguard.com

You just read:

Safeguard Scientifics Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

May 02, 2019, 06:00 ET