Safeguard Scientifics to Present at 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) ("Safeguard" or the "Company") today announced that it will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference being held December 10th – 12th at the Luxe Sunset hotel in Bel-Air, California. One on one meetings are available by request. The full conference agenda is accessible at https://www.ldmicro.com/events/agenda.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the largest and most influential independent micro-cap investor conferences. Over one thousand companies have presented since 2008 and the conference attracts institutional investor interest from over 300 firms. The LD Micro Main Event will also feature a variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

