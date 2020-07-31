Safeguard Scientifics To Release Second Quarter Financial Results On Tuesday, August 11th
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, August 11th at 9:00 am ET
Jul 31, 2020, 12:52 ET
RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 prior to market open on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Time: 9:00 am ET
Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events
Live Number: 833-968-2224 // (International) 825-312-2064
Replay Number: 800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642
Access Code: 2779780
Speakers: Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Robert J. Rosenthal; Chief Restructuring Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon
Format: Discussion of second quarter 2020 financial results followed by Q&A
Replay will be available through September 10, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information please contact [email protected].
About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.
SAFEGUARD CONTACT:
Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
[email protected]
