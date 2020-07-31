Safeguard Scientifics To Release Second Quarter Financial Results On Tuesday, August 11th

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 prior to market open on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date:  Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Time:  9:00 am ET

Webcast:  www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number:  833-968-2224 // (International) 825-312-2064

Replay Number:  800-585-8367 // (International) 416-621-4642

Access Code:  2779780

Speakers:  Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Robert J. Rosenthal; Chief Restructuring Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format:  Discussion of second quarter 2020 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through September 10, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET.  For more information please contact [email protected]

About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses.  Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades.  For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
[email protected]

