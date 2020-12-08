Safe+Health 2-ply masks and gaiters exceed CDC safety guidelines that help stop spread of Coronavirus

NEWPORT, R.I., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe+Health supplies 100% U.S. made, high-performance, reusable, antimicrobial masks that top the CDC requirements for face coverings.

In the most recent CDC Morbidity and Mortality report, the CDC warned the U.S. has entered "a phase of high-level transmission" as colder weather and the on-going holiday season push Americans indoors, and said that "consistent and correct" use of face masks is critical to taming the virus. "Compelling evidence now supports the benefits of cloth face masks for source control (protecting others from you)," the report said.

"Our masks and gaiters are made with high-tech fabric and the antimicrobial treatment (with 99.95% virus kill) exceed the CDC requirements for face coverings," said Stuart Johnstone, Safe+Health President/ CEO. "We built a world-class, 100% U.S. sourced and produced, face coverings supply chain, that can supply millions of masks monthly to combat the spread of COVID-19. We meet the CDC guidelines, as well as facilitate our President-Elect Joe Biden's directive of 100 days of mask wearing."

Robert Redfield, head of the CDC, has called masks "the most important public health tool" in combating the coronavirus. A growing body of research shows widespread mask use can save scores of lives and stave off economic damage. A Goldman Sachs analysis estimated that a 15 percent increase in universal masking could prevent lockdowns and reduce economic losses of up to $1.0 trillion. Mask use is most crucial indoors (at school and at work), the CDC said in the report. The agency now recommends mask use anywhere in public, but also at home.

"Workplace safety is our number one concern," continued Mr. Johnstone. "Employees can reduce spread of COVID-19 by following CDC guidelines. Corporations and governments can also greatly reduce productivity loss, as well as costly litigation exposure, by providing their employees the highest-quality and safest face coverings- our Safe+Face mask or Safe+Gaiter protective neck/ face products."

Safe+Heath has many notable customers; including Fortune 100 corporations, medical experts, high-ranking government officials, the largest general contractors in the world, and high-profile professional athletes. They all attest to the safety and comfort of our masks. Safe+Face mask is the only high-performance mask that is comfortable to wear for a full work day.

Safe+Health's masks and gaiters eliminate 99.95% of bacteria's and viruses. The fabric-infused treatment has been rigorously tested in USA and European laboratories, proving the performance of the antimicrobial properties. Another unique property is our products are usable for over 50 washings without any degradation of its microbe-killing performance. Because the masks can be worn over 50x, the cost per day ($0.20 cents) is less than cheap disposable masks. As a result, there's minimal environmental impact compared to disposable masks (now filling up landfills and dumped into the ocean, harming sea life worldwide).

Custom masks are available- to match your organization's branding and logo. Numerous companies already supply our products to their workforce as part of their uniform; keeping their workforce safe while maintaining a professional, branded image.

For more information please contact Stuart Johnstone, [email protected], (401) 835-8150.

About Safe+Heath: we created the best and safest products on the market today- the Safe+Face mask and the Safe+Gaiter neck-gaiter. Learn more here: https://www.safehealthinc.com

About CDC: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the primary U.S. federal agency that protects America from health, safety and security threats. Learn more here: https://www.cdc.gov/

