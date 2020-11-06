Safe+Health supplies 100% American made, high-performance, reusable, antimicrobial masks to Indiana University's annual Dance Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana University's Dance Marathon (IUDM) Executive Committee selects Safe Health's Safe+Face masks for their protective face coverings of choice for their annual dance marathon to be held on November 8th, 2020.

The Indiana University Dance Marathon, commonly known as IU Dance Marathon or IUDM, is a spectacular 36-hour Dance Marathon that takes place every November at Indiana University for the purpose of raising both funding and awareness for pediatric care for the Riley Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. IUDM is one of the nation's largest student-run philanthropies and is growing every year.

"We are pleased to be able to participate in this important organization and event by providing our high performance masks," said Stuart Johnstone, Safe+Health CEO. "Because our masks are made using the highest quality fabric, and treated with anti-microbial solution, the dancers and spectators can feel completely safe, with absolute comfort and breathability."

Safe+Health masks are made from high quality materials, made for extended wear, comfort and breathability. In addition to the wearability, the masks are among the safest on the market. The antimicrobial treatment make the masks 99.95% effective against contracting COVID-19.

"We are pleased that Safe+Heath was able to provide their Safe+Face face masks for our event this year. The executive committee feels we are able to hold the event, as previously held in years past, because of the safety and performance of these face coverings," states Matthew Ilcin of IUDM. "The masks are so comfortable and will help protect thousands of participants. The Safe+Health Team was able to make 5,000, custom color and logo masks for all event participants, making this year's event that much more special."

The 2020 marathon will be the largest ever. Last year there was nearly 1,400 committee members and over 2,500 dancers.

"Our masks are unique as you can wear them for long periods of time while working or exercising (or even dancing!)" continues by Mr. Johnstone. "The masks can be worn over 50x, so the cost of per day ($0.20 cents) is less than the cheapest paper masks on the market. In addition to the cost and safety, the comfort, hypoallergenic qualities, and wearability are key factors for Fortune 500 corporate customers such as Facebook, Turner Construction, and Mortenson Construction. Even high-profile sports stars use them, like LA Dodgers baseball star Mookie Betts and the Colorado Avalanche ice hockey team."

For more information please contact Stuart Johnstone, [email protected] (401) 835-8150.

About IU Dance Marathon: Indiana University Dance Marathon aims to inspire and educate members of its organization and community with the goal of providing funds for Riley Hospital for Children Learn more here: https://www.iudm.org/

About Safe+Heath: we created the best and safest products on the market today- the Safe+Face mask and the Safe+Gaiter neck-gaiter. Learn more here: https://www.safehealthinc.com

SOURCE Safe Health Inc.

Related Links

https://www.safehealthinc.com/

