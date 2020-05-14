Safehold to Be Added to the MSCI U.S. REIT Index (RMZ)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced that it will be added as a constituent to the MSCI U.S. REIT Index (RMZ), effective at the close of market on May 29, 2020. MSCI now recognizes Land (ground lease) as an eligible property type and Safehold has become the first and only company to be included within the new category.

"We're pleased to see growing adoption of modernized ground leases, not only among customers and investors, but also from the index community, as we continue to educate the marketplace about our unique business," said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our inclusion in one of the most widely followed REIT indices will increase our visibility and allow us to reach a broader pool of investors."

The RMZ is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that includes securities classified under the Equity REITs Industry according to the Global Industry Classification Standard, have core real estate exposure and carry REIT tax status.



About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

SOURCE iStar Inc.