SafeKeeping Secures Seed Funding To Further Reduce Inefficiencies In Long-Term Care Industry

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeKeeping, a fully integrated resident engagement and care communication platform for long-term care providers and caregivers, today announces they've secured $330,000 in seed funding, primarily led by Solidea Capital in New York, among others.

The seed funds raised will allow the company to continue to expand offerings, support additional long-term care facilities and meet urgent industry demands for an engagement channel that puts facility efficiency first and drives tangible ROI for care providers.

"While providing peace of mind to resident's families is our north star, we know it's critical first to ensure that said families can engage with nurses in a meaningful way, which allows facilities to operate as efficiently as possible," said SafeKeeping co-founder and CEO, Doug Wilcox. "Our ability to save facility staff time and energy and provide them with an easy-to-use mean for communication is what allows the flow of information to families to become an integrated part of the long-term care process."

Through the use of SafeKeeping, facilities have collectively saved thousands of staff hours, which equates to approximately 370 hours* of time saved per facility through streamlined nurse-family engagement. This includes the elimination of repeat tasks, reduction of antiquated and time-consuming means of communication, along with the absence of a portion of communication with families in the first place, as they're already in the know through their connected device.

In addition to facility efficiency, families also see tremendous value from the platform, as 70 percent* used SafeKeeping at least one time per week instead of calling the facility. Additionally, 90 percent* of family members felt more informed of the care their loved ones were receiving.

"SafeKeeping was born from personal frustrations with the lack of transparency we experienced when our loved ones were in long-term care facilities," said Matt Prasek co-founder and CPO, SafeKeeping. "Through our initial seed round, our goal is to continue to grow and help facilities deliver a better and more informed experience to residents and their families."

Highlights of the SafeKeeping offering include:

Clinical: By reducing call volume and eliminating the need for repetitive conversations on non-critical issues, clinical staff avoid unnecessary distractions and instead focus more on providing quality care. The platform provides a full and clear view of care instructions, vitals, medicines, risk assessments, and more. The platform improves the resident and family experience while driving operational efficiencies and reducing workloads. Ultimately, this leads to a better bottom line for providers in increasing retention & referrals, reducing readmissions and increasing reimbursements.

Point Click Care Integration: SafeKeeping's utilization of Point Click Care means that the platform is seamlessly able to be integrated into a facility's existing EMR system. SafeKeeping was awarded Best New Partner of 2018 by Point Click Care.

Family Engagement: Families receive the most relevant information on their loved ones at the right time, from the right people, in the most convenient way – delivered securely to any connected device. The platform is highly-configurable, meaning preferences and alerts can be set to specific areas of importance to a given resident, such as pain level or heart rate reports.

Resident Engagement: By using the SafeKeeping platform, families are better equipped to remain involved in the resident's care planning, as they will be able to engage with facilities in a more impactful and streamlined way. Given this, they are more likely to be satisfied with the level of care and stay more connected with their loved ones.

Survey Functionality: Completing the resident journey through SafeKeeping, outgoing long-term care residents and their families will have the option of completing a facility satisfaction survey. Since they are already familiar with the platform, initial survey participation rates have far-exceeded industry standards.

For more information on Safekeeping, please visit https://safekeepingapp.com/ .

*Based on independent research conducted by SafeKeeping within partner facilities.

About SafeKeeping

SafeKeeping, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is an integrated care dashboard for long-term care providers that utilizes facilities' electronic medical record data to improve health outcomes for caregivers, family members, and residents. Launched in 2018 by Doug Wilcox and Matt Prasek, SafeKeeping provides solutions to operational inefficiencies at long-term care facilities and creates a direct line of communication between medical providers and resident's family members. The platform closes the gap in long-term care communications and is pushing the industry forward towards a more open and transparent method of engagement. SafeKeeping currently partners with 26 facilities as of August 2019. To learn more, visit https://safekeepingapp.com/ .

