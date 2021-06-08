Safelite Group Acquires Breaker Glass Co.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safelite® Group, the nation's leading vehicle glass services and recalibration company and owner of Safelite® AutoGlass, announced today an agreement to acquire the assets of Breaker Glass Co. in Placerville, California. The transaction was completed on Friday, June 4, 2021.

"We're pleased to welcome Breaker Glass associates to the Safelite family," said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. "Over the last 40 years they have built strong community involvement and a reputation providing outstanding customer service through an honest, straightforward and friendly approach. Their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business."

Safelite is known for its excellence with vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services. "This is a fantastic opportunity to leverage the skills and talents of their team while honoring their legacy," said Feeney. "Together, we will deliver the value of personal care and memorable customer service we provide through the Safelite AutoGlass brand in every community."

Breaker Glass Co. will leverage Safelite's excellent operational systems, advanced safety system expertise (recalibrations), world-class distribution network, global purchasing power and strong insurance and commercial relationships.

About Safelite Group

Safelite® Group is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of two major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider and Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims. The company employs nearly 16,000 people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

