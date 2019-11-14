Safelite Group announces new Chief Information Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safelite® Group, parent company to Safelite AutoGlass®, the nation's largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services, and Safelite® Solutions, the nation's leading fleet and insurance claims management service partner, announced Howard Bruss as the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

"We recognize the continued importance of technology and its integral part of the overall design for our future business strategies," President and CEO Tom Feeney said. "As CIO, Howard will have a seat at the table with our Senior Leadership Team and be part of the overall plan for future strategies of our business, providing an essential voice in the role of technology."

Bruss most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Ascena Retail Group, the parent company to Justice, Lane Bryant, Catherines, Ann Taylor, and Loft stores. He led a team of 1,200 internal and external associates across the globe, along with the Ascena Global Innovation Center for both IT and business processes.

"Howard is an outstanding technical and people leader with proven success in solving business challenges while improving operating results," said Renee Cacchillo, EVP Customer Experience Officer. "Our company is embarking on a significant technological evolution, and Howard has successfully led these types of multi-business enterprise transformations at other organizations."

Bruss will assume responsibility for Safelite's companywide IT initiatives along with analyzing the effectiveness and efficiency of everyday business processes, continuing to build upon the foundation and momentum set in place by Cacchillo.

"I'd like to thank Renee for expertly leading the technology team through a time of tremendous change," Feeney added. "With Renee's recent promotion to Customer Experience Officer and her increased responsibilities leading Safelite Solutions, she's passing the baton to Howard to lead our talented technology team."

Feeney went on to share that the emerging importance of technology in the auto glass industry helped identify the need for a leader solely in this area. "Technology is a fundamental component in how we enable our future growth and delight our customers in a way that wasn't as visible to us five to seven years ago. This CIO role will allow Howard to take the reins and build a future together as part of our technological transformation. He will add great value."

About Safelite® Group

Safelite Group® is a multifaceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of three major business operations including: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider; Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims; and Service AutoGlass®, a wholesale and distribution operation. The company employs over 16,000 (and growing) people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

Media Contact: For more information, please contact mediarelations@safelite.com.

SOURCE Safelite Group

Related Links

http://www.safelite.com

