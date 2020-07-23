SafelyUnited Solves the Big Three COVID-19 Exposure Tracing Challenges

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafelyUnited has delivered on its promise to solve the big three challenges surrounding effective exposure tracing: ease of deployment, participation rates and privacy preservation.

A user scanning a welcome tile at the front of a restaurant.

A business has the ability to deploy SafelyUnited in a mere 15 minutes. During the sign-up process, a welcome tile with a unique QR code is generated. That welcome tile is hung near the entry to the business. Arriving guests scan the QR code with their smartphone camera to check in. Businesses use a smartphone or tablet to verify customers have checked in. "Singapore launched a national contact-tracing application and it was abandoned because participation rates were too low," said Raymond Jackson, President of SafelyUnited. The SafelyUnited solution can be deployed quickly by a single business or 100,000 local businesses and immediately deliver 100% guest-user participation.

SafelyUnited is a unifying technology in that it enhances the already-existing process of exposure notification. Currently, if a person tests positive for COVID-19, they may be contacted by a government health agency employee. "Tracers," as they are known, are typically state employees who manually recreate the exposure path of COVID-19 patients. If a SafelyUnited guest-user is contacted by a tracer, the guest-user can offer to share their activity path with the tracer. SafelyUnited guest-users that were in the same location at the same time as the patient may receive a notice that says something like, "[Name], a verified contact Tracer for the state of California would like to contact you. Do you approve Yes/No?" SafelyUnited guest-users are able to elect to share their contact information and, then later, in a separate approval process, be able to share their activity path with the tracer. SafelyUnited users must expressly approve each time their data is shared.

SafelyUnited is helping the world live as close as possible to life prior to COVID-19.

SafelyUnited is a localized, voluntary, unifying solution for COVID-19 exposure tracking. SafelyUnited brings together businesses that need to know who was in their facility and when (without being tempted to misuse that data for, say, marketing purposes) with customers that want a level of confidence that a supporting health agency tracer will be able to reach them to make any appropriate exposure notification. Learn more at www.safelyunited.com/media.

SafelyUnited Welcome Tile

