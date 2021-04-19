Safened US, Inc. launches next generation deposit platform for US Corporates

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safened today announced the launch of its Global Liquidity Platform, seamlessly connecting high quality commercial banks with their corporate customers.

The platform enables banks to cost effectively attract Basel III friendly deposits, expand their funding sources and diversify their deposit base. By customizing their deposit offerings, banks can meet their funding needs and their regulatory requirements by setting LCR friendly terms. The various deposit instruments offered by Safened's network empower banks to design and attract balance sheet optimized funding.

Corporate clients are able to choose from a very competitive and robust set of deposit options. Safened's partner banks are among the highest rated institutions in the U.S. and around the world. Our novel use of "evergreen" and "notice" terms takes the hassle out of rollovers and reinvestments.

"Our innovative deposit product suite and optimization tools are ideal, whether you're a corporate treasurer managing a short-term portfolio, or a banker sourcing deposits. We put the entire market at your command," according to Graeme Henderson, Safened's Head of Sales."

Safened US, Inc. is registered in the United States and registered member of FINRA/SIPC.

Visit us at www.safened.com or contact Graeme Henderson at [email protected].

Contact: Graeme Henderson

Phone: +1 973 967 0489

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Safened US

