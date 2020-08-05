Safer at Home: James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron Launch Online K-12 School providing a Safe, Creative Approach to Online Learning.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world full of uncertainty, MUSE Virtual aims to bring families peace of mind this fall. Parents are faced with a tough decision about the upcoming school year: Do they enroll their children in a physical, in-person school or do they teach them at home?

As a solution, noted filmmaker and explorer James Cameron, and environmental advocate and author Suzy Amis Cameron, announced the launch of MUSE Virtual, an online learning platform responsive to the challenges of parents looking for innovative educational options for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. MUSE Virtual is inspired by the internationally recognized, award-winning MUSE School.

While there is no solid evidence whether children are more or less likely to spread COVID-19 than adults, sending children to a physical school could potentially present a higher risk of infection to others. There's also the question of compliance. Experts say there's a "sweet-spot period" that ranges from second grade to late middle school. However, both young and high school children have a difficult time following safety protocols - either from lack of understanding, or from rebellion and search for independence.

Many who advocate for a return to in-person learning mention the impact a remote learning program might bring to students and parents' schedules. MUSE Virtual differentiates itself from other virtual platforms by utilizing a regular school schedule - starting early in the morning and going until mid-afternoon with live classes, where teachers interact with students similarly to an in-person school. To give students a sense of normalcy, MUSE Virtual added cameras to each classroom which follow teachers as they instruct. This gives students, teachers and their peers the opportunity to interact in real time.

MUSE Virtual's online learning platform is now accepting enrollment applications for the Fall 2020 semester. For more information, please visit musevirtualschool.com to apply.

About MUSE Virtual

MUSE Virtual is an online learning program that builds on and expands the internationally-acclaimed K-12 MUSE School in Calabasas, Calif. Founded in 2005 with a mission of inspiring and preparing young people to live consciously with themselves, one another, and the planet, the school now has more than 200 enrolled students, all of whom are empowered to become future leaders through MUSE's 5 Pillar approach to education: Passion-Based Learning, Academics, Sustainability, Communication, and Self-Efficacy. Created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MUSE Virtual invites others to join its thriving community of educators and avid learners, offering families forward-thinking, holistic educational options now and for the future.

