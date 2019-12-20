Safer Buildings Coalition and NICET Announce New ERRCS Certification Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies (NICET), in cooperation with the Safer Buildings Coalition, is pleased to announce the initiation of efforts to develop a new engineering technician certification program for Emergency Responder Radio Communication Systems (ERRCS). In November 2019, the NICET Board of Governors recognized the need for qualified individuals to design, install, test, inspect and maintain these in-building radio communication systems.

"With almost 40 years in the Fire Service, I've seen the positive difference credentialing programs for fire sprinklers and fire alarms has made to building owners, code officials and the industry that provides these systems," Chief Alan Perdue, Safer Buildings Coalition's Executive Director, explained. "With this joint NICET-Safer Buildings Coalition program, we aim to bring that same level of quality, professionalism and consistency to communications enhancement system design, installation and inspections to ensure these systems are safe, effective, and compliant to fire code and FCC regulations."

The Safer Buildings Coalition approached NICET to develop and implement this program because NICET has a strong reputation within the life-safety industry for quality certification programs. This collaboration between NICET and the Safer Buildings Coalition is expected to quickly establish the value and credibility of proper training and certification with the goal of increasing competency across all industry stakeholders. According to Michael Clark, NICET's Chief Operating Executive, "The Safer Buildings Coalition has established itself as the leading proponent for highly qualified individuals to design, install and maintain these critical life-safety systems. NICET is very happy to have the support of the Safer Buildings Coalition to develop and launch this very important new certification program."

NICET will be initiating a Job Analysis in early 2020 to identify the scope and content of this new certification program. That Job Analysis will be followed quickly by an industry-wide survey to validate the proposed scope and content; and to establish the critical and important knowledge, skills and attitudes to be included within the certification examinations and other requirements. Preparations of the required test questions for each certification level will proceed by mid-2020; with launch of the Level I and Level II exams expected in late 2020. NICET and SBC have begun to recruit Subject Matter Experts from among industry stakeholders to assist with each stage of the program development process. Interested individuals are asked to contact Sara Clark at NICET (Sclark@nicet.org or 703-548-1518).

Additional information about NICET and its certification programs, including application forms, procedures, and fees, is available at www.nicet.org.

About NICET

The National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies (NICET), a division of the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), provides an independent and rigorous evaluation of knowledge and experience among individuals in the fields of engineering technology. Founded in 1961, NICET serves as a respected personnel certification authority in many technical fields; and has certified more than 155,000 technicians and technologists. For more information, please visit www.nicet.org.

About Safer Buildings Coalition

The Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC) is the leading trade association advocating for improved indoor safety through the use of available technology. SBC is at the forefront advancing ideas, codes and standards to make buildings safer for Public Safety personnel and the public they serve. Our members include Industry, Public Safety, Wireless Carriers, Trade Associations, Building Operators and other End Users. SBC is an independent, 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization. For more information, please visit www.saferbuildings.org.

Contacts:

NICET

Chip Hollis

Email: chollis@nicet.org

Telephone: 888-476-4238, ext. 107

Website: www.nicet.org

Safer Buildings Coalition

Mikkel Schultz

Email: Mikkel.schultz@saferbuildings.org

Telephone: 215-429-0966

Website: www.saferbuildings.org

Related Images

nicet-and-safer-buildings-coalition.png

NICET and Safer Buildings Coalition

Safer Buildings Coalition is a NICET Recognized Training Provider

Related Links

Safer Buildings Coalition Membership

SOURCE Safer Buildings Coalition

Related Links

http://www.saferbuildings.org

