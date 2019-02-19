Safer Motorcycling Research Consortium Announced

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six motorcycle manufacturers have joined together with the vision of increasing safety for on-road riders in the United States through data driven approaches and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

American Honda Motor Company, BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Indian Motorcycle Company, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. have teamed up to form the Safer Motorcycling Research Consortium (SMRC). The organization was formally incorporated in Washington, DC as a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity to develop strategies to advance and integrate on-road motorcyclists' safety through data driven research and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

The Board of Directors, appointed by the founding member companies, will coordinate and facilitate pre-competitive research activities in collaboration with the interests of relevant federal agencies. SMRC will also include input from associate members consisting of other OEMs, motorcycle industry suppliers, and technical or scientific organizations engaged in the field of on-road motorcycle safety.

The Safer Motorcycling Research Consortium is committed to increasing the safety of riders through the pursuit of meaningful pre-competitive research and advancement of modern traffic safety. For more information, please visit us at: SaferMotorcyclingResearchConsortium.org.

