SafeRide Opens New Office in Germany to Support and Accelerate Growing Business in Europe

BOCHUM, Germany, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeRide Technologies, a leading provider of AI-based vehicle health management, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, today announced the opening of a new office in Germany. The new office will enable SafeRide to better support its European customers, expand strategic partnerships, and grow the business in the European market.

Martin Ridder, who previously held senior leadership roles at Aptiv, Bosch, and Bosch's cybersecurity subsidiary, Escrypt, has been appointed General Manager to lead SafeRide's European operations.

"We are thrilled to have an industry leader like Martin join the SafeRide team," said Yossi Vardi, Co-Founder and CEO of SafeRide Technologies. "Expanding our presence in Germany supports our business growth strategy and helps us establish a larger footprint in Europe to further grow and develop relationships within the automotive industry. SafeRide will continue to invest close to our customers in the future."

"I look forward to working with the SafeRide team and leading the expansion into this pivotal market," said Martin. "Vehicles are becoming incredibly complex, and OEMs and fleet owners are demanding smarter solutions to ensure the health, safety, and security of their vehicles. I am very excited to work with our current and future business partners in Europe to advance the deployment of SafeRide's AI-based vehicle health management, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions."

SafeRide's new office is strategically located in the Bochum area of Germany, in close proximity to SafeRide's customers and partners throughout western Europe. The company, which is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, has offices in Silicon Valley and Detroit.

