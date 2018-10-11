SafeRide Technologies Demonstrates Its Cybersecurity AI Technology at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SafeRide Technologies, the first automotive cybersecurity company to offer a multi-layer deterministic and heuristic anomaly detection and threat prevention solution, is demonstrating its vXRray AI technology on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform at the GPU Technology Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel this week.

Most vulnerabilities today are unknown until an attack takes place, as conventional cybersecurity measures can only detect and prevent known threats. SafeRide's vSentry™ AI solution is a behavioral profiling and anomaly detection software that uses SafeRide's vXRay advanced machine learning and deep learning technology to provide additional vehicle-level protection against unknown vulnerabilities as well.

NVIDIA DRIVE is a scalable AI car computing platform for next generation autonomous vehicles. It enables machine learning and deep learning algorithms to execute real time inferences locally in the vehicle. Many AI applications that use NVIDIA's hardware and software for autonomous driving analyze behaviors outside of the vehicle, while SafeRide's unique technology detects behavior within the vehicles' computers and network to detect and prevent zero-day attacks.

"As part of NVIDIA's Inception Program, SafeRide has access to NVIDIA's ecosystem and resources, allowing us to accelerate the development of our software and deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions for autonomous and connected vehicles, " said Yossi Vardi, CEO of SafeRide.

SafeRide is demonstrating its vXRay technology on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform at this week's NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference in Israel. Please visit SafeRide's booth #5 in Pavilion 2 to learn more and receive a demo.

About SafeRide Technologies

SafeRide Technologies is the provider of vSentry™, the industry-leading multi-layer cybersecurity solution for connected and autonomous vehicles that combines state-of-the-art deterministic security solution with a groundbreaking AI profiling and anomaly detection technology to provide future-proof security. SafeRide provides OEMs, fleet operators and automotive suppliers early detection and prevention of cyberattacks, and helps to avoid financial damage, prevent reputation loss, and save lives. For more information, visit http://www.saferide.io.

