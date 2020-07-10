SafeRide Technologies Joins Leading Vehicle Manufacturers, Electronics Suppliers, and Software Companies in AUTOSAR Automotive Open System Architecture Partnership

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeRide Technologies, a leading provider of AI-based vehicle health management, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, today announced a development partnership with AUTOSAR, the global automotive system architecture partnership of leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and software companies. SafeRide will collaborate with the AUTOSAR partnership in the development of new cybersecurity system functions and functional interfaces and actively participate in the AUTOSAR Working Group Security.

"We're very excited and honored to be joining such a tremendous organization," said Hilik Stein, SafeRide CTO and co-founder. "The fact that AUTOSAR is an open platform that supports interoperable applications and technologies was key to our decision to join the partnership. We look forward to working with the AUTOSAR partnership in the development of new cybersecurity functionality."

In addition to contributing its cybersecurity expertise to the AUTOSAR partnership, SafeRide will also share its expertise in vehicle health management. "We see tremendous benefits in developing vehicle health management standards and expediting the adoption of health-ready and health-centric component development," notes Hilik. "And we're thrilled to work together with the AUTOSAR partnership in providing this functionality to the next generation of vehicles."

SafeRide has been shortlisted for both the 2020 Automotive AI Product of the Year and the 2020 Automotive Cybersecurity Product of the Year by TU-Automotive Awards. SafeRide's technology will be demonstrated at the TU-Automotive Detroit virtual event on August 18-20, 2020.

For more information email [email protected].

About SafeRide Technologies

SafeRide Technologies is a leading provider of AI-based vehicle health management, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions that provide timely vehicle insights to automakers and fleet owners and help them reduce warranty costs, limit recalls, minimize vehicle downtime, lower total cost of ownership, optimize vehicle performance, and prevent reputation loss. For more information, visit www.saferide.io.

About AUTOSAR

AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) is a worldwide development cooperation of car manufacturers, suppliers and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor, and software industry. Since 2003 AUTOSAR has been working on the development and introduction of an open, standardized software architecture for the automotive industry. The primary goal of the AUTOSAR development cooperation is the standardization of basic system functions and functional interfaces, which enables development partners to integrate, exchange, and transfer functions within a car network and to substantially improve software updates and upgrades over the vehicle lifetime. For more information visit www.autosar.org.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE SafeRide Technologies

Related Links

https://saferide.io/

