Safes & Vaults: Global Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 - CAGR is Projected to Grow at 6.08%
The "Global Safes and Vaults Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global safes and vaults market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing technology advances with respect to safes and vaults. Vendors are introducing innovative solutions such as digital sales, biometric safes, and fire-resistant safes. The adoption pattern of safes and vaults is increasingly shifted toward digital sales from manual key-operated safes.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand from non-banking sectors comprising of several end-users including gun stores, restaurants and retailers, individual owners, and other organizations. Rising crime rates and robberies have further increased the requirement for the safes and vaults in various industries.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost and low rate of repeat purchase. Safes and vaults are required to protect valuable materials. As a result, the increasing prices of safes are further expected to hinder the growth of the global safes and vaults market during the predicted period.
Key Vendors
- American Security Products
- Diebold Nixdorf
- Dormakaba Group
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited
- Gunnebo
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Cash management safes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Gun safes and vaults - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Depository safes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Vault and vault doors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Non-banking sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Banking sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing technology advances with respect to safes and vaults
- Augmented demand for smart and concealed safes
- Rising popularity of handgun and pistol vaults
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Security Products
- Diebold Nixdorf
- Dormakaba Group
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited
- Gunnebo
