Safes And Vaults Market Size to Grow by USD 1.79 billion, Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF sample report

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2026: Scope

The safes and vaults market report covers the following areas:

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Access Security Products Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alpha Safe and Vault Inc., American Rebel Holdings Inc., American Security, BJARSTAL sarl, Blue Dot Safes Inc., Bode Panzer GmbH, Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc., Bumilsafe Mfg. Co., CMI Safe Co., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., dormakaba International Holding AG, Falcon Safe Marketing Sdn Bhd, Gardall Safe Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gunnebo AB, Hayman Safe Co. Inc., ISM, Kale Endustri Holding AS, and Kumahira Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain exclusive access to vendor information

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand from the healthcare industry for storing prescription drugs and other high-value medicines is driving the growth of the market. The number of reported drug and medicine thefts has grown consistently over the past few years in regions such as North America and Europe. Hence, governing bodies are promoting safe storage and supply of drugs to prevent the illegal use of opioids. For instance, in Australia, the storage of controlled drugs and related wastes in vaults or safes has been made compulsory since April 2011. In addition, raw materials comprising goods with high illicit value (GHIV) need to be stored in vaults and safes.

The increase in cashless transactions is challenging the growth of the market. Digital payment applications such as Google Pay, PayPal, and Zelle support cashless transactions. Countries such as Norway and Sweden have increased the adoption of digital payment methods. In addition, many banks have stopped providing cash through ATMs. Moreover, e-commerce companies offer secure payment gateways, which is increasing the use of digital payments. This has negatively impacted the adoption of safes and vaults to store cash. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Cash Management Safes



Gun Safes And Vaults



Depository Safes



Vaults And Vault Doors



Others

End-user

Non-banking



Banking

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist safes and vaults market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the safes and vaults market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the safes and vaults market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of safes and vaults market vendors

Related Reports

Flame Detectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Conveyor Belt Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Safes And Vaults Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Access Security Products Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alpha Safe and Vault Inc., American Rebel Holdings Inc., American Security, BJARSTAL sarl, Blue Dot Safes Inc., Bode Panzer GmbH, Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc., Bumilsafe Mfg. Co., CMI Safe Co., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., dormakaba International Holding AG, Falcon Safe Marketing Sdn Bhd, Gardall Safe Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gunnebo AB, Hayman Safe Co. Inc., ISM, Kale Endustri Holding AS, and Kumahira Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Cash management safes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Cash management safes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Cash management safes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Cash management safes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Cash management safes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Gun safes and vaults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Gun safes and vaults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Gun safes and vaults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Gun safes and vaults - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Gun safes and vaults - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Depository safes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Depository safes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Depository safes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Depository safes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Depository safes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Vaults and vault doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Vaults and vault doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Vaults and vault doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Vaults and vault doors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Vaults and vault doors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Non-banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Non-banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Non-banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Non-banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Banking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Access Security Products Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Access Security Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Access Security Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Access Security Products Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Allegion Public Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 122: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Segment focus

11.5 American Rebel Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 127: American Rebel Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: American Rebel Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: American Rebel Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 130: Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Exhibit 133: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Gunnebo AB

Exhibit 141: Gunnebo AB - Overview



Exhibit 142: Gunnebo AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Gunnebo AB - Key offerings

11.10 Hayman Safe Co. Inc.

Exhibit 144: Hayman Safe Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hayman Safe Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Hayman Safe Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Kale Endustri Holding AS

Exhibit 147: Kale Endustri Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kale Endustri Holding AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Kale Endustri Holding AS - Key offerings

11.12 Kumahira Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Kumahira Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kumahira Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Kumahira Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio