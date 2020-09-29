SafeShowings and CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION of REALTORS® Partner to Deter Crimes Committed Against Real Estate Professionals

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeShowings, an app developed by The FaceSnap, announced the launch of a new partnership with the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION of REALTORS® (C.A.R.), a statewide trade association dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. The announcement comes in time to commemorate National REALTOR® Safety Month in September. This partnership will offer C.A.R.'s 210,000 members statewide access to the SafeShowings Enterprise app, the latest innovation from The FaceSnap. SafeShowings™ captures facial images of prospects as well as geolocation, then automatically sends that data to emergency contacts when needed.

"SafeShowings is an outstanding resource to offer our members across the state," said Jeanne Radsick, C.A.R. President. "Keeping each and every REALTOR® in the state of California safe is one of our top priorities, and we are happy to join with the creators of SafeShowings to make this happen."

Many real estate professionals fear for their safety when they enter a property alone with a stranger. The FaceSnap's goal is to create the tools that could save lives, while keeping people and properties safe. Real estate professionals and their loved ones feel more secure knowing that SafeShowings will automatically notify emergency contacts with identifying details and geolocation in an emergency.

"With one-sixth of the entire nation's REALTORS® in California, we are thrilled to be able to provide access to SafeShowings for C.A.R. members," said Helen Hudson, founder of FaceSnap, LLC and CEO of SafeShowings. "We are not stopping until all of the nation's REALTORS® have access to the solution that could prevent a crime."

Founder, Helen Hudson, a REALTOR® in Charleston, SC, experienced a situation that made her fear for her personal safety early in her career. Her mission is to deter criminal behavior against real estate professionals, homeowners, and clients, so she started her journey by developing SafeShowings.

According to the National Institute of Justice, "The certainty of being caught is a vastly more powerful deterrent than the punishment for the crime." SafeShowings is the first proactive tool designed to deter crimes against real estate professionals. In addition to securely recording a facial image, other features include: a broker dashboard, open house safety, emergency alert, GPS location tracking, and more.

SafeShowings will be available this month to all C.A.R. members. The availability also includes a free trial in recognition of REALTOR® Safety Month.

In addition to partnering with the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION of REALTORS® , The FaceSnap is now providing access to SafeShowings for:

North Carolina Association of REALTORS®

Washington Association of REALTORS®

South Carolina REALTORS®

Realty ONE Group

ATI Home Inspector Training

Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS®

Sumter Board of REALTORS®

Since its launch in the Apple Store and Google Play in April 2020, The FaceSnap is now providing access for its SafeShowings mobile safety app to more than a third of a million people.

SafeShowings™, developed by The FaceSnap, is the first real estate safety solution of its kind in a simple-to-use app. It captures a facial image, in real time, of someone with whom you are about to enter a property. If you are unable to end a showing, it sends the image of the potential perpetrator as well as your geolocation to your emergency contacts. This strategy is a proactive safety deterrent. Research demonstrates that this approach is the best possible way to deter criminal behavior because the number one way to avoid being a victim is to let the criminal know they will be caught. Plans range from $4.99 per month to $49.99 per year. There are enterprise level plans offering discounts to offices, teams, and associations. For more information, visit, safeshowings.com or call 800-268-8437.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

